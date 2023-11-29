Alumni meet organised at Sainik School , Kunjpura

The school organised its alumni meet. The events began with the wreath-laying at the Sai-Kunj War Memorial by the senior most Kunjeyans, Lt Gen (retd) Dr DDS Sandhu, Maj Gen (retd) Bishamber Dayal, Suresh Kumar, IG (retd), Punjab Police, and a galore of decorated Kunjeyans from the armed forces and the civil streams in the presence of Principal, Col Vijay Rana, Vice-Principal Cdr Tajinder Singh Gill and the school staff. After a sumptuous breakfast, the alumni witnessed the IH Obstacle Race. A few games were organised for kids and wives of the alumni. From Sant Kumar Stadium the gathering moved to Manekshaw Auditorium for the inauguration of the Boxing Ring Shed funded by the Silver Jubilee batch (1990-1997). The Golden Jubilee batch (1973-1981) took up the responsibility to donate utensils to the Cadets’ Mess. The Old Kunjeyans and their families were awestruck by the exhibits on display in the Science Exhibition where in the present cadets of the school put on exhibit working models prepared by them and members of the Art and Paper Craft Hobby Club exhibited a few amazing handmade items prepared from waste material. The eventful activities in the Oval ended with the prize distribution at the hands of Principal Col Vijay Rana. The principal also announced the construction of a Visitors’ Room at the gate in the near future. Col Dr Sanjeev, who recently participated in the World Medical Olympics and achieved a unique feat of winning five gold medals which is a record in itself, also attended the meet. This was followed by the Annual General Body Meet, high tea at Sainik House followed by a variety entertainment programme in the Manekshaw Auditorium presented by the present Kunjeyans for their elder brothers.

