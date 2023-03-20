Amaravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school unveiled "Funzibition", an exhibition of art and other subjects by tiny tots, for parents. Students of Nursery, LKG and UKG explained about numbers, colours, shapes, rainbow, butterflies and other things in rhythmic tones. They gave performances on the themes "World of Sound" (Phonics), "Hindi Jagat", "Sky World" and "Number World". Members of the management and the school Principal were guests of honour.