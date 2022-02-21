American Eduglobal School to come up in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, February 21

India will soon have one-of-its-kind sports and innovative learning American school in Delhi-NCR, which will use practical teaching-learning methods using USA-based Rutgers School's 250 years experience.

Shikhadeep Educational Trust has signed an agreement with Edovu Ventures, India's leading education service provider, to open a 14-acre American Eduglobal School near Pilkhuwa toll at NH-24 in Ghaziabad.

To increase its footprint in the country, American Eduglobal School will have a presence across India from the subsequent academic sessions as many schools are in the pipeline. According to the partnership, the school will replicate Rutgers' curriculum for teaching and other activities and fulfil the Indian government's dream of creating sports universities and school facilities across India.

The school will also have integrated teaching, taking care of parameters like academics, Inter and Intra activities, association with schools around the world and live skills. It will also be bringing India's first two labs concept, “IDEAS” & “STEAM”, and focused labs for Robotics, Coding & Augmented Reality.

For the overall development of the students, the school will teach as per the CBSE and international curriculum and will have features like a half Olympic size swimming pool, golf driving range, Horse Riding, Football, Cricket, Rugby, Badminton, Hockey, Horse Polo, indoor and outdoor top sports academy, and state of the art technology and Makerspace labs. Also, the school will be designed by leading architect Mr Sandeep Tomer on behalf of the Ondesign architect.

Mr Anil Kumar Singhal, Chairman, Shikhadeep Educational Trust, said, "We are highly influenced by the legacy that Rutgers School reflects worldwide. We are looking forward to starting a new chapter in India. This opportunity would felicitate students to achieve their endeavours outside the traditional teaching frame."