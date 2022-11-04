Amravati Vidyalaya, Pinjore

Diwali festivities at the school included a variety of activities for students of all classes. Inter-class bulletin board decoration and inter-house rangoli making competitions were organised. All three houses performed well and displayed great skill in the use of various colours and designs. This was followed by speech on the need to celebrate "Eco friendly Diwali" arranged by Eco Club. Then came the turn of dramatics club. When students of Class V showed a brief play on the theme of Diwal. A poster-making competition was also held. The week ended with the faculty members wishing A very Happy and Safe Diwali to the students and also to each other.