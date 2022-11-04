Amravati Vidyalaya, Pinjore

Diwali festivities at the school included a variety of activities for students of all classes. Inter-class bulletin board decoration and inter-house rangoli making competitions were organised. All three houses performed well and displayed great skill in the use of various colours and designs. This was followed by speech on the need to celebrate "Eco friendly Diwali" arranged by Eco Club. Then came the turn of dramatics club. When students of Class V showed a brief play on the theme of Diwal. A poster-making competition was also held. The week ended with the faculty members wishing A very Happy and Safe Diwali to the students and also to each other.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution
Says it is ‘not satisfied’ with the actions taken so far to ...
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
Morbi municipality's chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed
The British-era suspension bridge, built on the Machchhu in ...
AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...