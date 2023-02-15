Amravati Vidyalaya, Pkl

The school celebrated the Parents' Worship Day. The objective was to spread consciousness and acknowledge the unconditional love of parents. The children witnessed the wisdom session with full concentration. In a bid to inculcate good traits of the Indian culture in the youth, Yog Vedant Sewa Samiti, Pinjore, depicted the way in which all students must worship their parents. Teachers and students were sensitised about the need to show gratitude to parents.
