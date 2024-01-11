‘Amrit sanchaar’ by CKD Dharma Prachar Committee on Jan 12

In order to propagate Sikhism, the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Dharma Prachar Committee will host ‘Amrit sanchaar’ on January 12. Under this programme, 500 students of CKD schools will be made aware of the religious principles and Gurbani. CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar said, “Jathedar Singh Sahib of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Raghbir Singh, and Panj Pyare will arrive and conduct amritpan of children. They will introduce them to Sikh ethics and principles.” In this regard, member of the Dharma Prachar Committee Tarlochan Singh said in addition to the students of the Diwan institutions, if any teacher, staff member, parent of children, relative or any other outsider is willing, they can come to take ‘amrit’.

