An alien visit

Ella Svenson, a young lady, aged 25 years, lived in Los Angeles, away from her family in France. It had been a long time, about two years since she last visited her family in France and had started missing them a lot.

Well, it so happened that one night as she lay in bed deep in her thoughts, she heard some noise which came from the kitchen….probably crinkling of cellophane. Ella could believe that someone might have broken into her house in the middle of the night. She did remember having locked all the doors and windows, then how was this possible?

As the sound grew louder, she became more and more suspicious. Without a second thought, she tiptoed down the stairs with her heart beating as loud as a drum. But to her astonishment, she found a pink- coloured creature, no more than the size of a cushion. It was feasting on sugary snacks and had cream and frosting all over its mouth and hands.

It could surely not be a human. But this thing looked harmless, besides it had still not seen her by the door. Thus Ella remained there still as statue and let it fulfil its appetite. When it had finished it whirled around to reveal the cutest and breath-taking innocent face.

As it got down from the slab and walked to her slowly, the first thing Ella noticed was that it seemed to be as shocked as she was. After a long silence, rather shyly it began, “My name is Amanda and I am lost. Can I please stay in your house tonight?”

Ella was shocked since if this thing was not of this world, then how could it speak her language? But the speaker seemed so sweet that Ella agreed at once. She took it to a little cradle in her house and rocked it to sleep. As she was very tired herself, she fell asleep near the cradle.

That night seemed to be different from the others. It seemed like she slept for centuries in one night and also dreamt of her family.

When she woke up the next morning, the little thing was not in the cradle. In place of where it lay, she found a letter (which she was not able to read) and a box which left her being one of the richest people in the world.

Tiara Bali, Class VII, Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhari

#France