An ode to hypocrisy

Look around you someday then tell me,
Is what you see really as true as it seems to be?
Everyone, everywhere questioning “humanity”,
Yet can’t catch a break from all their profanity.
Preaching love, proclaiming acceptance,
Yet behind closed doors they are lost in indifference.
Hypocrisy yes, its buried so deep,
It’s a cutting secret we would rather safe keep.
Striving for peace, condemning war,
Yet can’t take judgement from those afar.
Have you ever questioned if we deserve all this?
Does its existence nobody notice?
It’s hidden somewhere in every statement,
Listen closely and you’ll find it latent.
Oh, hypocrisy, it’s a hidden plight,
Yet one of humanity’s flaws present in plain sight.
Shyla Sharma, Class X, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS