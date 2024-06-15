An ode to hypocrisy

Look around you someday then tell me,

Is what you see really as true as it seems to be?

Everyone, everywhere questioning “humanity”,

Yet can’t catch a break from all their profanity.

Preaching love, proclaiming acceptance,

Yet behind closed doors they are lost in indifference.

Hypocrisy yes, its buried so deep,

It’s a cutting secret we would rather safe keep.

Striving for peace, condemning war,

Yet can’t take judgement from those afar.

Have you ever questioned if we deserve all this?

Does its existence nobody notice?

It’s hidden somewhere in every statement,

Listen closely and you’ll find it latent.

Oh, hypocrisy, it’s a hidden plight,

Yet one of humanity’s flaws present in plain sight.

Shyla Sharma, Class X, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur