Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School, Chhapar

More than a hundred saplings were planted at the school under the Mission Hariyali project, a brain child of Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri, Head of the Punjab Foundation of Private Schools. NCC cadets, student members of the Bharat Scout and Girl Guide and others participated in the plantation. Poster and declamation contests were held. School Director Kartar Singh said not only planting saplings but also taking care of them is of utmost importance. The Director along with Principal Nishant Garg inaugurated the ceremony by planting a sapling.

#Private Schools