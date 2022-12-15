Ananya Angra bags laurels

Ananya Angra, a student of Class VIII of Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi, took part in the Regional CBSE Science Exhibition 2022 held at Satluj Public School, Panchkula. She took part in Category I (Class-VI to VIII) and her model has been selected for the national level. The theme of the exhibition was Mathematics. Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair congratulated Ananya for her efforts.