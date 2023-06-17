Ananya makes it to NDA

Bringing laurels to the state, Ananya Kalia, a native of Palampur, has made it to the merit list of the National Defence Academy (NDA). She will be joining the NDA as an Air Force cadet on June 22. She is among the 19 girls who have been selected in the third women batch to join the academy. Six of these will be joining as Air Force cadets. The 17-year-old is an alumnus of Pinegrove School at Solan. Ananya, who joined the school as Class I student in 2011, will be the first woman officer from the school to walk the corridors of the Sudan Block in NDA, which was opened to girls last December.Another alumnus from the school, Samarth Sachdeva, has also made it to the merit list of the NDA this year.