Ankit best athleteat zonal level

Students of D.A.V. Police Public School, Panchkula, brought laurels to the institute by bagging various positions at DAV National Sports at Zonal level. Ankit, a student of Class XII, bagged silver medal in 100 m and gold medal in 200 m. Abhishek (Class XII) won gold medal in 400 m. Vishal ( Class XI), Ankit (Class XII), Abhishek (Class XII), Nitil (Class XII) & Shubham (Class XII) claimed gold medal in 4 X 400 relay. Ankit was declared Best Athlete of the zone. Coaches Arvind, Manish & Rajesh were elated with the performance of the young athletes.
Mannat wins painting contest
An on-the-spot painting competition was organised by SJVN Limited Shakti Sadan, Shanan, Shimla under Energy Conservation Awareness Campaign for students. DAV Public School Alampur's Mannat Rana, a class IX student secured first place in the competition by his amazing art performance and received a certificate along with a cash prize of Rs7,500.
DAV Public School, Chandigarh
The school bagged first in Under-19 boys' table tennis tournament which is going on in the sports complex, Sector 50-c chandigarh. dav public school sector 8 beat SGGS Sr Sec School, Sec 35 Chd, 3-0 .
