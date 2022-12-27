Annual athletics meet 2022 held at BVC

Annual Sports Meet of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, was organised last week at the Sports Stadium, Sec-46, Chandigarh. The two-day meet was declared open by Sr. Principal, Vineeta Arora. The School Captain Himash Bawaja administered the oath to all athletes. The event took off to a flying start with the 1500 mtrs races for senior boys and girls of classes X – XII. A large number of events such as track races, long jump, discus throw and shot put were also held. The ‘Tug of War’ for senior boys and girls heightened the entertainment quotient while the 4x100 relay races provided a breathtaking finale to this mega event. The following students were adjudged Best Athletes in the three categories:

Category (X-XII): Boys-Raghubir Yadav XI A1; Girls-Shubrika Raghav-XIIC1 & Bhoomika Chawla -XIIC2

Category (VIII-IX): Boys-Kesho Thapa-IXA; Girls-Dilnoor Malra-VIIIB

Category (VI-VII): Boys-Jasner Singh Sodhi-VIIB; Girls-Lavanya-VIIA