Annual Day celebrated at Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated its Annual Day themed "Aarool" recently. The Chief Guest Dr Ginni Duggal, the Deputy DE, Mohali, and the Guest of Honour Rd Father Dominic Bosco, the Vicar General, Shimla Chandigarh Diocese, graced the occasion. The evening commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp. It was followed by an array of events ranging from a prayer song, welcome dance, orchestra and a finale dance. The icing on the cake was a unique skit “The Sinful Wish”, that showcased modern transformations on the planet earth. The Chief Guest Dr Ginni lauded the efforts of the pupils, reminded the gathering about inculcating values in the pupils and also felicitated Gunakksh Sharma and Adarsh Abhi — the toppers of the school during the year 2021-22. The Guest of Honour Rd Father Dominic Bosco also appreciated the pupils and blessed them with his wisdom.

#Mohali #Shimla