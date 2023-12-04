Annual Day celebration at Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The air of gaiety and festivity was rife on the premises of the school with the celebration of its Annual Day titled ‘Pragyan,’ which refers to understanding or wisdom that one gains through learning, experience and introspection. The event was held in the presence of the members of GNFPS family, Director S Partap Singh, Deputy Director Renu Hanspal , Principal Poonam Sharma, parents, staff and students. The chief guest of the day was S. Akashdeep Singh Aulakh (SP Mohali) and the Guest of Honour was Manish Gupta (Scientist ISRO) and Chamanlal Pawar (Additional Advocate General of Punjab). The event left the audience awestruck through live orchestra and musical performances followed by 'Shubhdin aayeo' and a welcome dance from LKG students. Marathi, Sambalpuri and Spanish dance forms created a visually stunning impact that celebrated the diversity of India. Another breathtaking performance was the Shiv Stuti. The highlight of the dance programme was Bhangra Awards and certificates were conferred on the students under various categories.

#Mohali