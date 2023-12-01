Annual Function at Green Apple Public School, Baddi

The school organised its Annual Function on the theme “Apni Dharti, Apna Ambar, Apna Hindustaan”. The event opened with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by chief guest Priyank Gupta, DSP, Baddi, guest of honour BR Verma, Satbir Kaur, Sanjeev Kumar and Vipin Sharma. It was followed ‘Saraswati Vandana’ along with paying obeisance to the motherland. The highlights of the event were dances of different states. Patriotic feeling was also imbibed in everyone through the performance on Vande Mataram. The evening ended with energetic bhangra presentation by senior students. Principal Navjeet Kaur Virk and Chairperson Dalbir Singh Virk praised the dedication and hard work put in by the students and teachers in order to make the event a great success. This was followed by prize distribution for outstanding students of the year to encourage them to continue their journey of excellence.

#Baddi