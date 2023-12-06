Annual Function at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Class I and II of the school celebrated its Annual Function-2023. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Director of the school DS Bedi, guest of honour Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Educational Advisor and Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, and Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, Mohali. Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal of the school, presented the school annual report of the session, 2023- 2024. The cultural programme, ‘Harmony, 2023’ was an amalgamation of regional and folk dances depicting the unique cultural heritage of the country. This was followed by the ‘medal ceremony’ where 100 per cent students were awarded medals. The grand finale, ‘Unity in diversity’, was a befitting culmination of the well-coordinated performances. The programme ended with the rendition of the national anthem.

