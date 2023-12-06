Annual Function at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Class I and II of the school celebrated its Annual Function-2023. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Director of the school DS Bedi, guest of honour Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Educational Advisor and Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, and Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, Mohali. Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal of the school, presented the school annual report of the session, 2023- 2024. The cultural programme, ‘Harmony, 2023’ was an amalgamation of regional and folk dances depicting the unique cultural heritage of the country. This was followed by the ‘medal ceremony’ where 100 per cent students were awarded medals. The grand finale, ‘Unity in diversity’, was a befitting culmination of the well-coordinated performances. The programme ended with the rendition of the national anthem.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...