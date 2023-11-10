Annual function concludes at Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula

Honouring and appreciating the achievers with accolades, the 44th annual prize distribution function, ‘Satluj Go-Getters 2023’ concluded at the school. The annual day, woven around the theme Avinya Vishwa Ekyam, was presided over by RJ Shatabdi (93.5 Red FM), Gur K Serai (Director Principal/Co-Chairman), Krit Serai (Director Principal/Co-Chairman), Madhurima Serai (Co-Principal) and Reekrit Serai (Managing Director). The ceremony commenced with the lighting of lamp, followed by the Satluj anthem. The talented choir group of Satluj presented a welcome musical fusion, “Harmony Unites: A Melody of World Peace and Patriotism”. Meritorious students were given prizes for excellence in academic and non-academic area. The prize distribution was followed by sharing pearls of wisdom with the students by the guests of honour.

