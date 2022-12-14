Annual function held at Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar

The fourth Annual Function, ‘Abhivyakti – The Expression’, of the school for students of classes II, VI and X was organised recently. Vikas Bhardwaj, District and Sessions Judge, Hamirpur, was the chief guest. The event commenced with the welcome speech by the Principal and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest. This was followed by presentation of the annual school report, Shiv vandana and prize distribution by the chief guest. Various performances like ‘Bollywood Salsa’, ‘The Mahabharata — an Epic Story’, ‘K-pop’, ‘Social Media Awareness’, ‘Tribute to Farmers’ and ‘UV act’ presented by the students mesmerised the audience. The function concluded with the vote of thanks and singing of the National Anthem. The management of the school congratulated everyone for the smooth conduct of the function.
