Annual hobby club show held at Eicher School, Parwanoo

The annual hobby club show was organised with enthusiasm. Sunil Taneja, president, Parwanoo Industries Association (PIA), was the chief guest and Vineet Kaur Sokhi, who cleared the Haryana Judicial Services Examination and was appointed as Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge, Junior Division, was the guest of honour. Young musicians started the programme with a welcome song, which was later taken forward by in-charges and students of various clubs. A magic show based on scientific experiments was the star attraction. The annual report was read out on the occasion. Parents appreciated the programme a lot. Principal Mr Deepak Singi presented the memento to the chief guest and guest of honour.