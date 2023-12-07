Annual prize distribution ceremony at DPS, Mohali

The school organised the annual prize distribution ceremony in keeping with the tradition of upholding the legacy of excellence and awarding the meritorious students of Classes IV-X during the academic year 2022-23. Dr Ritesh Arya, a hydro geologist, was the chief guest. The ceremony commenced with a welcome song by school choir and followed by a cultural segment which included street play, poetry recitation and a mesmerising dance performance. Dr Ritesh Arya in his address congratulated the young prize winners and blessed them to soar higher and make a positive change in the society.

#Mohali