Annual Prize Distribution Function at Rose Buds Public School, Amritsar

The school organised the 26th Annual Prize Distribution Function at Dashmesh Auditorium, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The successful students in various fields were honoured at the function. Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon, founder Principal of Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, was the chief guest. Rashmi Sharma, Principal, Doon International, Hoshiarpur, was the guest of honour. The event commenced with lamp-lighting by the chief guest, guest of honour, MD Narinderpal Singh, Principal Harpreet Kaur and other dignitaries. An orientation programme was conducted in which the school invited parents’ coach Maninderjit Ahuja to counsel the parents, XSEED coach Swati to gave a presentation on XSEED curriculum, and senior grade students read a report on 4C curriculum. The school rewarded the students based on 33 categories such as Spell Bee, speedy reader and tech ninja, etc. Students were also rewarded for their excellence in academics based on 0, A+, A, B+, and B categories. As many as 109 students got ‘O’-level category awards, 69 students A+, 43 students A, 19 students B+, and 26 students got B-level category award. Teachers and helpers were also recompensed for their efforts and hard work.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Hoshiarpur #Phagwara