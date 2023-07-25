'Annual Recognition Day' celebrated at KB DAV Sen Sec Public School, Sec 7-B, Chd

The school celebrated its ‘Annual Recognition Day’ to recognise school students’ excellence in academics and co-curricular activities. HR Gandhar, Vice-President, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, was the chief guest. Other dignitaries present were Ravinder Talwar, Secretary, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, Madhu Bahl, founder Principal, KBDAV-7, Chandigarh, and Manager of DAV Public Schools, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, RC Jeewan, Arya Samajist, former Principal, DAV College, Chandigarh, and member of LMC, KBDAV-7, Chandigarh, Jaskiran Harika, Cluster Head, DAV Public Schools, Chandigarh Zone, Dr Paramjit Singh, former Registrar, Panjab University, and member of LMC, KBDAV-7, Chandigarh, Arun Walia, member of LMC, KBDAV-7, Chandigarh, Dr Nisha Bhargava, Principal, MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh, and member of LMC, KBDAV-7, Chandigarh, and DAV Tricity Principals and parents. In her welcome speech, Principal Pooja Prakash thanked the parents of the learners for gracing the occasion. She read out the result to the audience amid thundering applause. Academic and co-curricular activities awards were given away to the meritorious and exceptional students. Sixteen learners of the school, who have made a distinct mark in academics, were awarded trophies and certificates. As many as 90 students from pre-primary to Class XI received books as tokens. The programme continued with a vibrant kathak dance performance. A spectacular show was put up by the young performers.