Annual result declaration at DAV Public School, Alampur

It was a spectacular closure to the academic session 2023-24 in the school by the annual result declaration. Excellence in education and fostering the love of learning is the hallmark of the final result day in the school. The declaration began with a ‘hawan’ and felicitation of chief guest Laxmi Narayan Kajal, Chief Lead District Manager, PNB, and guests of honour Virender Singh, District Marketing Manager, PNB, and Avtar Singh, Manager, PNB, Sujanpur Tira, by school Principal Bikram Singh. This was followed by a brief address of the dignitaries, who guided the students to achieve great heights in their future. The students were in high spirits on wearing the black robes and receiving their respective awards on the stage amidst the applause. This year the students were awarded for various pursuits like Academic Excellence, Best Team Leader, Full Attendance, True Gem of DAV and the Rising Star. Students were rendered captivated by the selfie corner and by the emotions of the commencement of the new session. Bikram Singh congratulated the parents , students and teachers and concluded that joint efforts, mutual understanding and cooperation of parents and teachers are the pillars of the school and shall always remain this way.

