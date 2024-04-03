Annual result declaration at DAV Public School, Alampur

It was a spectacular closure to the academic session 2023-24 in the school by the annual result declaration. Excellence in education and fostering the love of learning is the hallmark of the final result day in the school. The declaration began with a ‘hawan’ and felicitation of chief guest Laxmi Narayan Kajal, Chief Lead District Manager, PNB, and guests of honour Virender Singh, District Marketing Manager, PNB, and Avtar Singh, Manager, PNB, Sujanpur Tira, by school Principal Bikram Singh. This was followed by a brief address of the dignitaries, who guided the students to achieve great heights in their future. The students were in high spirits on wearing the black robes and receiving their respective awards on the stage amidst the applause. This year the students were awarded for various pursuits like Academic Excellence, Best Team Leader, Full Attendance, True Gem of DAV and the Rising Star. Students were rendered captivated by the selfie corner and by the emotions of the commencement of the new session. Bikram Singh congratulated the parents , students and teachers and concluded that joint efforts, mutual understanding and cooperation of parents and teachers are the pillars of the school and shall always remain this way.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...