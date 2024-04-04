Annual result declaration ceremony at DAV, Manai

The annual result declaration ceremony of the school was held on its premises. The whoole school was tastefully decorated for the occasion. Students of LKG to Class VIII who got grade ‘A’ were awarded with gold medal, those who got ‘B’ grade with silver medal and ‘C’ grade holders with bronze medal. All the toppers were loudly cheered while their parents looked at them with fond eyes and beaming faces. The senior category awards in academics were presented by the Principal. In Class IX, Vasav Sharma (99 per cent) got the first rank, Arushi (98.42 per cent) second rank and Nandni (97.9 per cent) third rank. In Class XI, Mridul (99 per cent) got the first position, Mahak (89.2 per cent) second, and two girls Manisha Choudhary and Simran (84.2 per cent) got the third position. Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the staff, parents and students for their brilliant performance.

