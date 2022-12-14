Annual sports meet at Pratap Public School, Karnal

The school organised its annual sports meet. The day started with the hoisting of flag and declaring the meet open by the vice-president of the school Deepika Bhatia. The occasion was graced by Sanjay Bhatia and Director Principal Poonam Navet. Students of the primary and pre-primary wing participated in different events with enthusiasm. Spectators were enthralled by the participants of butterfly and rabbit races. A number of students won multiple prizes. Junior and senior category basketball and volleyball matches were keenly contested and kept the viewers on their toes. Kho-kho matches were organised for junior girls and junior boys. Winners who made it to the victory stand were awarded medals and certificates. The chief guest congratulated the prize winners and gave a brief speech. Principal of the school Dr Puja Waalia Mann emphasised on the importance of sports in the life of students and congratulated the winners.
