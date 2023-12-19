Annual sports meet at Rose Public School, Suliali

The school celebrated its annual sports meet under the ‘Fit India Campaign’. Students from the four houses of the school — Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati and Kaveri — participated in various events. The meet started with a march-past by students. The first event of the meet was a 400 m race. This was followed by various events like shot put, javelin throw and other events. The trophy for the ‘Leading House’ was bagged by Saraswati House by winning 53 medals. Principal Sanjay Souguny congratulated the winners and applauded the participants for their spirit of sportsmanship.