Antakshari at DAV Sr. Sec. School Bharoli, Nadaun

An Inter-House 'Antakshari' competition was organised for students of classes IX to XI in the school. Patel House won the first position followed by Nehru House for the second position. Along with this an Elocution activity for students of classes III to VIII was conducted. The students displayed their best expressions, remarkable tone, pronunciation and elocution skills. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana encouraged the students to participate in every co-curricular activity organised for them.