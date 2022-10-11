Antakshari at DAV Sr. Sec. School Bharoli, Nadaun

An Inter-House 'Antakshari' competition was organised for students of classes IX to XI in the school. Patel House won the first position followed by Nehru House for the second position. Along with this an Elocution activity for students of classes III to VIII was conducted. The students displayed their best expressions, remarkable tone, pronunciation and elocution skills. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana encouraged the students to participate in every co-curricular activity organised for them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president
Jay Shah to remain secretary
Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1
A 3-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit says the Centre is at li...