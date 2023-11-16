Anti-corruption event at Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

In an endeavour to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in public life, a vigilance awareness week was observed in the school with the theme ‘Say No To Corruption; Commit To The Nation’. Various activities were conducted to create awareness among the students regarding the importance of building an honest and corruption-free society where in every individual lives with integrity and contributes to the development of the nation. The event commenced with an e-integrity pledge administered by staff members and students. The students shared their ideas and concerns through slogan-writing, cartoons and posters made as part of different competitions. The event aimed at encouraging all citizens to collectively participate in the fight against corruption. The students were exhorted to raise public awareness regarding the existence and the threat posed by corrupt practices.
