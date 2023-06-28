 Anti-drug drive at The Lawrence School, Sanawar : The Tribune India

Anti-drug drive at The Lawrence School, Sanawar

Anti-drug drive at The Lawrence School, Sanawar


Tribune News Service

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, one of the oldest residential schools in India, has joined the global movement to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Held annually on June 26, this international observance highlights the urgent need for action and cooperation to combat the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The United Nations General Assembly, through resolution 42/112 of December 7, 1987, designated June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This important day serves as a reminder of the global commitment to creating a society free from drug abuse and its adverse consequences. Individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide come together to raise awareness and address the significant challenges posed by illicit drugs.

The school champions education and collaboration for positive change. The establishment of the Global Citizenship Program exemplifies its commitment. Amidst the pandemic, students of the school collaborated with the UNODC on peace, justice, strong institutions, and global citizenship.

These efforts extended beyond academics to encompass community service, happiness, and life skills.

In line with this commitment, approximately 30 NCC cadets, including girls, from the school participated in an anti-drug campaign.

The young campaigners sensitised the community of learners to the detrimental effects of drug abuse on physical, mental, and emotional well-being through informative videos.

The students also support the Himachal Pradesh Police through the ‘Pradhav campaign’ in collaboration with state youth to fight against the problem of drug abuse and trafficking, especially amongst the younger generation.

They also created captivating posters to disseminate vital information about the harmful consequences of drug abuse among young people.

Himmat Singh Dhillon, the Headmaster of the school, while sharing his thoughts on the occasion, said, “We believe in nurturing not just academic excellence but also developing the character and including values in our students. Through education, awareness, and collaborative efforts, we aim to empower our students to make informed choices and become ambassadors of integrity, peace, and a brighter future."

The school a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of substance abuse. As part of their dedication to fostering awareness and promoting education on drug-related issues, the school's flagship programme, Sanawar Model United Nations (SNAMUN), has established a valuable partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

