Apeejay, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. A special morning assembly was conducted by the students of Class VIII. Students sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans ‘Vaishnav Janto’ and “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. A skit depicting the life and philosophy of the iconic leader was presented, followed by an interactive talk and enactment on Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life journey. Students sang famous song ‘De di hume azaadi bina khadag bina dhaal’. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra’s spoke on the Gandhian philosophy and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s ideology.