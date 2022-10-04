Apeejay, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. A special morning assembly was conducted by the students of Class VIII. Students sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans ‘Vaishnav Janto’ and “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. A skit depicting the life and philosophy of the iconic leader was presented, followed by an interactive talk and enactment on Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life journey. Students sang famous song ‘De di hume azaadi bina khadag bina dhaal’. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra’s spoke on the Gandhian philosophy and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s ideology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Uttarakhand avalanche: 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...