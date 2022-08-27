Apeejay School Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

A special event was organised in school auditorium on Janamashtami in which students from Nursery to Class V gave mesmerising dance performances. The programme commenced with the singing of a hymn to pay respect to Lord Krishna. The story of the birth of lord Krishna was enacted by the students of classes V and VI. The main attraction of the event was, Lord Krishna's idol was worshipped and Principal Sangeeta Nistandra rocked the cradle and sought the blessings of the Almighty.
