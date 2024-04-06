Apeejay School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

A sacred ambiance enveloped the grounds of the school as the traditional ‘yajna’ ceremony heralded the commencement of the new academic session. Under the guidance of Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairperson of the Apeejay Education and co-founder and Chancellor of Apeejay Stya University, the ceremony invoked blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Led by school coordinator Deepti Kaushal and Virendra Khanna, Vice-Principal of Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, the ceremony saw the convergence of all staff members in unity and prayerful reflection. With reverence and devotion, the ‘yajna’ sought divine blessings to guide and safeguard the journey of students and educators alike. This sacred tradition deeply ingrained in the school’s ethos, served as a poignant reminder of the collective commitment to nurturing the minds and souls of the school community. Amidst the chanting of mantras and fragrant incense, blessings were sought from Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, symbolising the pursuit of wisdom and enlightenment in the academic journey ahead. The event not only strengthened the spiritual bond within the school but also underscored the holistic approach towards education, emphasising the importance of fostering values and character alongside academic excellence. As the sacred smoke ascended to the heavens, it carried with it the hopes and aspirations for a successful and harmonious academic year.

