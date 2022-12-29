Apollo Public School, Patiala

The 23rd Annual Function of the school — 'Rishtey-'The life of journey'— was held last week in Apollo Ground. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, MLA of Sanaur, was the Chief Guest. Gurpreet Singh Thind, ADC of Patiala, Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, DSP, Manjeet Singh Narang, Managing Director PRTC and Amritveer Singh, SHO Urban State, Patiala, were the guests of honour. The theme made everyone emotional. All the performances were appreciated by the parents and guests. The annual prize-distribution function was a moment of pride and honour for the winners and achievers of the school. The students were awarded prizes in the academic as well as co-curricular areas. The function ended with a Vote of thanks by Director Principal Roma Anand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...