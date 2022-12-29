Apollo Public School, Patiala

The 23rd Annual Function of the school — 'Rishtey-'The life of journey'— was held last week in Apollo Ground. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, MLA of Sanaur, was the Chief Guest. Gurpreet Singh Thind, ADC of Patiala, Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, DSP, Manjeet Singh Narang, Managing Director PRTC and Amritveer Singh, SHO Urban State, Patiala, were the guests of honour. The theme made everyone emotional. All the performances were appreciated by the parents and guests. The annual prize-distribution function was a moment of pride and honour for the winners and achievers of the school. The students were awarded prizes in the academic as well as co-curricular areas. The function ended with a Vote of thanks by Director Principal Roma Anand.