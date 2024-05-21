Arihant International School, Nahan

The school has secured 100% result in the Class X CBSE exam for the session 2023-24. As many as 32 students of the school had taken the annual examination conducted by the CBSE, in which Shivanshi Sharma stood first by securing 94.4% marks. Laksh Siyal stood second with 93.4% marks. Ishani Chauhan stood third with 90.8% marks. It is a matter of joy that the school has received CBSE affiliation in the session 2023-24 itself and the school has achieved 100% result in the first attempt itself.

