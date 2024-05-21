Arihant International School, Nahan

The school has secured 100% result in the Class X CBSE exam for the session 2023-24. As many as 32 students of the school had taken the annual examination conducted by the CBSE, in which Shivanshi Sharma stood first by securing 94.4% marks. Laksh Siyal stood second with 93.4% marks. Ishani Chauhan stood third with 90.8% marks. It is a matter of joy that the school has received CBSE affiliation in the session 2023-24 itself and the school has achieved 100% result in the first attempt itself.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...