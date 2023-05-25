Arihant Int'l School , Nahan

Like previous years, this year also, the school excelled in the HP Board Class XII results. As many as 132 students appeared for the said exam and no one has failed. Rachita Kashyap from the medical stream topped the school results by bagging 94 per cent marks, while Dimple again from the medical stream stood second nd with 93.8 per cent in aggregate. Likewise, Vanshika Thakur of the non-medical stream secured 93.2 per cent. Further Dhruva and Jigyashu secured 92.8 per cent in the non-medical stream. Commerce topper Rahul Gupta and humanities topper Suhani each secured 92 per cent in aggregate. In all 19 students secured 90 per cent and above marks. Davinder K Sahni, Director-Principal, Anil Jain, Chairman, and Sachin Jain, General Secretary of the Trust, expressed happiness and congratulated the students, parents and the teachers for the goodresults.