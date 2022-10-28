Army Public School, Beas

Students and teachers of the school took the initiative to spread awareness among residents of nearby localities and educated them on reduction of plastic use and the diseases caused by filth. Various posters were prepared by students and pamphlets were put around the town to raise awareness on saving environment. Students also cleaned the areas around the river.
