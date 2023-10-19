Army Public School, Damana

An educational trip was organised for the students of Class VIII, IX and XI to the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine-IIIM (CSIR), on the occasion of the 82nd Foundation Day of IIIM (CSIR). 28 students along with two teachers Shashi Dogra (PGT, Biology) and Kishal Kumar (TGT Science) visited different sections of the institute. Students interacted with the scientists of different departments like Biotechnology, Microbiology, Tissue Culture, Herbal Garden, Pharmacology and Chemistry. The scientists motivated the students to involve themselves in scientific research and innovations. Two students of Class IX, namely Sant Baksh Sharma and Harsh Rachyal, also participated in the Artificial Intelligence Model Competition, organised by the IIIM, wherein the students of 12 other prestigious schools also participated. The result of the competition is yet to be announced.