Arya Samaj Group of Schools

Dr Kiran Saini has joined as Chief Operating Officer for the group of schools and Jasneev Seth as Principal of BCM Arya International School. Dr Kiran Saini, a distinguished educator with an experience of 25 years, worked earlier as the School Coordinator, Career Counsellor and PRO with BCam Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana. She assumes the role of COO, driving operational excellence and fostering a holistic learning environment. Jasneev Seth, known for her excellent leadership and organisation skills, steps into the role of Principal, BCM Arya International School. Her dedication to student- centred learning and fostering a dynamic educational environment make her an ideal leader for the institution.