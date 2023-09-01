Aryakulam, Nilokheri, holds 'Upnayan Sanskar' ceremony

The ‘Upnayan Sanskar’ ceremony of newly admitted boys took place in the school. Director of Gurukul Shiksha Samiti Jagdish Arya, Dr Rajindra Vidyalankar, Shivkumar and Mahinder Singh along with Principal Dinesh Kumar and Vidushi Shweta Arya adorned the stage. The class educators, chief dorm in charge Ramesh along with all dorm in charges performed the rituals with students divided in 32 groups. Parents applauded the school for becoming a harbinger of change in their children’s life. Dr Rajindra Vidyalankar urged the students to be a seeker, thinker and lifelong learner. The ceremony concluded with serving of the piping hot ‘jalebies’, specially prepared in the school mess.