Aryan, Gitish win medals

Aryan Chaudhary and Gitish of Jainendra Public School, Panchkula, bagged gold and silver medals, respectively, in Cadet National Taekwondo Championship at Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu. Earlier too, they had brought laurels to the school by participating in world and national championships. Principal Leena Sood lauded their success and gave them best wishes for future endeavours.
