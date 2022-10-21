Aryan Int'l School, Bharwain

A competition ‘Brain of Himachal’ was organised by the Aspire Academy, Shimla, at the school in which number of children participated. Five students were selected for district-level competition. Out of them, one student, Mehak Sharma (Class XI) was selected for state-level competition. She ranked third in the state and first in the district-level competitions. Cash prize, medal, trophy and a bicycle was given to her. School Chairman Ankush Sharma congratulated the winners and motivated them to work hard. Committee head Gulshan Kumar and staff members were present. The Principal motivated the children to work hard in every field and congratulated the winners.