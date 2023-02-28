 Aryan Int’l School, Bharwain : The Tribune India

Aryan Int’l School, Bharwain

Aryan Int’l School, Bharwain

Exams are an important part of life, where a child not only proves himself /herself academically, but also that he/she is also ready to face the problems in future.



Exams are an important part of life, where a child not only proves himself /herself academically, but also that he/she is also ready to face the problems in future. Little students of the school enthusiastically sat for the final exams that started last week. Chairman of the school Ankush Sharma extended his good wishes to all children for the final exams and specially asked the students of board classes X and XII to take exams without getting stressed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

2
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

3
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

4
Punjab

Supreme Court agrees to list petition seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act, 1909

5
Delhi

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

6
Business

First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8 pc

7
Nation

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

8
Entertainment

Sona Mohapatra questions Shehnaaz Gill's ‘talent’, gets trolled by her fans

9
Nation

Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia hiked profit margins, says CBI; gets 5-day remand

10
Himachal

Himachal scholarship scam: Grave irregularities found in 13 out of 22 educational institutions under radar of CBI

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Top News

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up at 3....

Supreme Court to take up on Tuesday Punjab plea against governor’s refusal to summon Assembly for Budget Session

Supreme Court to take up on Tuesday Punjab plea against governor’s refusal to summon Assembly for Budget Session

The apex court will take it up at 3.15pm

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Kashmiri Pandit bank guard’s killer eliminated in Pulwama encounter

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar says the ultra killed in an overnig...

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend G20 FMs’ meet in India

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend G20 FMs’ meet in India

Qin’s visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreig...

Punjabi University engineering student’s family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Navjot Singh had died of deep stab wounds caused by a sharp-...


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Ahead of G20 Summit, Amritsar gets makeover as admn makes efforts for its beautification

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

I feel at peace at Golden Temple: Shilpa Shetty

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Fire breaks out at Sector 26 SCO in Chandigarh

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Punjabi University engineering student’s family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC