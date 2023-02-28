Aryan Int’l School, Bharwain

Exams are an important part of life, where a child not only proves himself /herself academically, but also that he/she is also ready to face the problems in future. Little students of the school enthusiastically sat for the final exams that started last week. Chairman of the school Ankush Sharma extended his good wishes to all children for the final exams and specially asked the students of board classes X and XII to take exams without getting stressed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up at 3....
Supreme Court to take up on Tuesday Punjab plea against governor’s refusal to summon Assembly for Budget Session
The apex court will take it up at 3.15pm
Kashmiri Pandit bank guard’s killer eliminated in Pulwama encounter
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar says the ultra killed in an overnig...
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend G20 FMs’ meet in India
Qin’s visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreig...
Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held
Navjot Singh had died of deep stab wounds caused by a sharp-...