Aryan Int'l School , Bharwain

Two students — Atul from Class IX and Keshav Mahant from Class V — of the school have cleared the All-India Sainik school entrance exam. Chairman of the school Ankush Sharma and thee staff extended best wishes to the children and their parents.
