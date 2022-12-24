Aryan selected as fast bowler in Chandigarh team

Aryan Duggal of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, was selected as a fast bowler to represent UT Cricket Association’s Men’s Under-19 Cricket Team. The Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy were organised by the BCCI during the season 2022-23. He played and performed exceptionally well as a fast bowler in both the prestigious tournaments, representing the Chandigarh State Cricket Under 19 Men’s Team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...