Aryan selected as fast bowler in Chandigarh team

Aryan Duggal of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, was selected as a fast bowler to represent UT Cricket Association’s Men’s Under-19 Cricket Team. The Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy were organised by the BCCI during the season 2022-23. He played and performed exceptionally well as a fast bowler in both the prestigious tournaments, representing the Chandigarh State Cricket Under 19 Men’s Team.