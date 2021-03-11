Ashan brings laurel

Ashan Bimbra of Class VIII-A brought laurels to St Mary's School, Sector 46-B, Chandigarh, by making place in top five students in inter-school poster contest organised by Yuvasatta on the theme of 'Plastic pollution effects biodiversity and healthy planet'. As many as 400 students participated in the contest. Only five students have been selected. Ashan Bimbra is one of them.