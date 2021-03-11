Ashan brings laurel

Ashan Bimbra of Class VIII-A brought laurels to St Mary's School, Sector 46-B, Chandigarh, by making place in top five students in inter-school poster contest organised by Yuvasatta on the theme of 'Plastic pollution effects biodiversity and healthy planet'. As many as 400 students participated in the contest. Only five students have been selected. Ashan Bimbra is one of them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many
Qutub Minar was not a place of worship, nor could it be revi...
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres