Ashbir shines at yoga c'ship

A student of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, has won a bronze medal in yoga. Ashbir Hans of Class VII won the medal in the 1st Asian Yoga Asana Sports Championship held at Bangkok, Thailand. She participated in the traditional yogasana category and performed various 'asanas' with ease.

Tanish brings laurels

Tanish Singh Dadra of Class XII added one more feather to the cap of St Joseph's Sen Sec School, Chandigarh, by winning the third position in Memo-o- Mania (Inter-School Meme Competition). The competition 'Designathon' was organised by KB DAV, Sec 7, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Cyber Congress Club. The school management and Principal Monica Chawla congratulated Tanish.

Gurenayat bags the 1st spot

Gurenayat Singh bagged the first position in the district-level power lifting competition. Swami Chhagan Lal Lala Hans Raj Jain Public Sen Sec School, Amloh Road Khanna's management and administration congratulated her parents. Principal Meenakshi Phull honoured Gurenayat and congratulated her for getting selected in state-level competitions.

Bhavan’s chess champions

The 12th Panchkula District Chess Championship (Boys) was held on August 5 and 6. As many as 350 chess enthusiasts from all over Panchkula participated in the competition. It had four categories U-7, U-11, U-15 and U-19 (boys). It consisted individual and the team events. In the U-7 and U-19 categories the team of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, bagged the gold medal. Nearly 15 participants of the school have won medals in various individual categories. The chief guests of the event were Principal Gulshan Kaur and Amitabh Kumar Rungata.

Winners of karate c’ship

The Haryana State Karate Championship 2022 was held in Kurukshetra. The players of MMIS, Mullana, participated in the championship and brought glory to the school by winning two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. The gold medal was bagged by Bhuvika and Anantpreet. Principal Sunita Dosaj congratulated the proud winners and the karate coach.

Viha sets the bar high

Viha Singla, a student of DC Montessori (Sr Sec SMART) School, Mani Majra, performed brilliantly in the JEE MAINS. Viha secured AIR 754 in the exam and has topped among the girl candidates in Chandigarh. Principal Renu Verma wished her luck for her future endeavours.