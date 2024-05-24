Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

The school, under the guidance of Director Lalita Prakash and Principal Monika Sharma, came out with flying colours in the CBSE Class X Board Exams. A total of 77 students appeared for Board exams. It is a matter of great pride to share that six students have secured above 95 per cent in aggregate. Rijul Chauhan topped Class X by securing 97.8 per cent, followed by Anwesha Gupta 96.6 per cent, Samiksha Sabharwal 96.4 per cent, Kirat Kaur 96 per cent, Tamana 95.6 perc ent, and Vanshika Dhiman 95.4 per cent. However, 19 students have secured 90 per cent and above. They are Parmeet Kaur 94.4 per cent, Riya 94.4 per cent, Jaskirat Dhiman 94.2 per cent, Shonali Ghosh 94.2 per cent, Sambhav Aggarwal-93.6 per cent, Prisha 93.2 per cent, Ekampreet Kaur 93 per cent, Chirag Aggarwal 92 per cent, Gunika 91.6 per cent, Harshal Gautam 91 per cent, Deetya Kanda 90.6 per cent, Gia Singh 90.2 per cent, Uttam Singh 90 per cent. The school is proud of the students and the teachers who have worked hard and brought laurels to the school.

