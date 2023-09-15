Ashiana Public School, Sec 46, Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The celebrations started with an invocation to God by the recitation of Gayatri mantra and Mool mantra. Thereafter various bhajans and melodious songs were sung. Children were mesmerised listening to Lord Krishna’s stories about magical powers. School Director Lalita Prakash blessed the students and motivated them to follow the path of truthfulness, honesty and sincerity. Tiny tots of Pre Nursery-KG came dressed as Radha and Krishna. Tiny tots made beautiful craft items like Krishna crowns and decorated ‘matkas’ with multi-coloured stones, mirrors and glitters and showcased their gratitude towards Lord Krishna. Children also posed for pics with the well-decorated jhoola. The celebrations concluded with special aarti performed by teachers and students seeking blessings of Lord Krishna.