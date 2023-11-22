Ashiana Public School, Sector 46 A, Chandigarh

The festival of Diwali was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. The school community came together to mark the occasion, spreading joy and fostering a sense of unity among students, teachers, and staff. The school premises was transformed into a festive spectacle with elaborate decorations capturing the essence of Diwali. Colourful rangoli designs adorned the entrance and traditional diyas and lanterns lit up the entrance and the stage. The heart of the celebration was a cultural programme showcasing the diverse talents of the students. It featured various performances, including traditional dances, songs, and speeches. The event not only allowed students to connect with their cultural roots but also encouraged them to embrace the values of compassion and sharing.
